April 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Medical negligence report filed after girl dies in hospital

By Staff Reporter00
medical negligence
Kessariani Piripitsi died in hospital on Saturday

The family of an eight-year-old girl who died at Makarios hospital have moved to report a case of medical negligence.

Kessariani Piripitsi died on Saturday under conditions that are being investigated.

“Her mother has filed a written report, saying her daughter’s death could have potentially been the result of actions or oversights by medical staff,” police spokesman Christos Andreou told AlphaNews.

Officers are currently investigating the matter while a postmortem will also be carried out.

 

staff reporter

