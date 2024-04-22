April 22, 2024

Old municipal market of Nicosia finally re-opens

By Eleni Philippou00
The Old municipal market of Nicosia has been getting a revamp. Recently renovated as the CYENS Centre of Excellence took hold of the downtown building, the market is now ready to reveal its new look. A grand opening event on Tuesday will bring together politicians, performers and the public.

Almost 60 years after its construction, the old market will enter a new era as it operates under the CYENS Centre of Excellence, continuing to house professionals of various interests and with the growth of Nicosia in its vision. The organisers will present the upgraded spaces which hope to become a meeting point for the vibrant ecosystem of emerging businesses and new technologies in the capital.

The closed inauguration ceremony will kick off at 6.30pm, which will be followed by an event open to the public presenting interactive and entertaining activities. An exhibition will be set up on the history of the market building titled Agora: The Making Of presenting the architect’s plans, photographic material from its early years of operation, its evolution over the last 50 years, as well as the renovation and expansion works that began two years ago.

In addition, two performances will take place to showcase the center’s research work while virtual reality activities will allow visitors to ‘walk’ the Green Line, see the digital twin of Nicosia and play educational games in the Gaming Room.

 

CYENS x AGORA

Inauguration ceremony and event of the Old Municipal Market of Nicosia. April 23. 7pm-11.30pm. Free

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail's What's On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences.

