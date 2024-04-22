April 22, 2024

Police identify four potential human trafficking victims

By Staff Reporter03
Police on Monday announced they had successfully identified four potential victims of human trafficking.

The four potential victims were identified during a real time training exercise organised by European cross-border security organisation Frontex.

The exercise took place over the space of five days, between April 15 and April 19, and saw police interview a number of people arriving at Larnaca and Paphos airports and some staying at the Pournara reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia, with the aim of identifying possible victims of human trafficking.

With the possible victims now having been identified, police say they will “follow the matter through, in cooperation with other competent authorities, in order to establish whether they are victims of human trafficking.”

