April 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘Specific plan’ for positive developments on Cyprus problem

By Jean Christou063
ÐñïóùðéêÞ áðåóôáëìÝíç ÃÃ ÏÇÅ
UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin

The Greek Cypriot side has a specific plan for how positive conditions could be created for everyone involved in efforts for a Cyprus solution, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Monday.

In statements on his way to an event at the Cyprus Youth Organisation, the president said he hoped this effort would result in a resumption of talks. He did not elaborate further on his plan.

Christodoulides mentioned two developments of note. Firstly, a meeting on Monday by the German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Turkey, and secondly another visit to Cyprus by the UN Secretary-General’s personal envoy Maria Angela Holguin at the start of May.

Prior to returning to Cyprus, Holguin will have a round of contacts on the Cyprus issue in Paris, Brussels and Berlin.

Holguin has already scheduled two meetings with Christodoulides during her visit. Holguin has made two previous visits to Cyprus since undertaking her role at the start of the year, the first at the end of January and the second in March.

We also are waiting developments on the basis of the conclusions of the European Council that connect the developments in Euro-Turkish relations with progress in the Cyprus issue to see in practice how things will develop,” Christodoulides said.

He added that the EU side was ready and hoping for developments.

Last week an extraordinary European Council in Brussels reaffirmed its full commitment to a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem within the framework of the United Nations and in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

Whether Turkey wants it or not, Euro-Turkish relations also go through the Cyprus problem,” Christodoulides said after the development.

Turkey, however, responded saying it would “never accept an approach that links progress in the Turkey-EU relations to the Cyprus problem.”

The Turkish Cypriot side was also critical, directly accusing the EU of being responsible for the current situation of the Cyprus problem.



Jean Christou is a former Cyprus Mail Editor-in-Chief, having joined in 1990. Now retired, she writes as a hobby with a particular interest in the Cyprob. Likes philosophy, learning what makes people tick, and sci-fi.

