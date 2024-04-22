April 22, 2024

Wines for your Easter feast

By George Kassianos00
wine

Although reds from Greece are the obvious choice, there is more to consider

Of all the dinners, lamb is one of the most joyful to eat with red wine, especially at Easter. Its classic match is Cabernet Sauvignon: there is extraordinary synergy between even the most green and tannic of Cabernets and this almost herbal-scented meat. But for Easter Souvla and ovelias (spin-roasted whole lamb) there are many other reds that form a perfect match.

Here are some good-value whites and reds you might enjoy over Easter weekend.

 

2022 Karypides Estate Chardonnay Oak, Thessaly, ABV 12.5%

The high-quality winery of Karipidis family from Larissa gives us a perfectly oaked white, for many delicious wine and food combinations. Fans of oak spices and Chardonnay fruit purity will surely love it. Bright golden colour. Advanced palette flavours of ripe fruit and citrus fruit, pear, banana, pineapple, mandarin and  background notes of honey, vanilla and tobacco oak. Oily and balanced in the mouth, with great volume and aftertaste. (€19, Icon Vines)

2022 Wine Art Estate, Idisma Dryos, PGI Drama ABV 14%

Oak ageing give a rich, sweet flavour and aroma to this Chardonnay. After skin contact extraction the wine is vinified in French oak barrels. A delicate gold-yellow wine with body and complexity. The nose is characterised by aromas of exotic fruits, accompanied by vanilla and honey, rich on the palate with pleasant acidity. (€18, La Maison du Vin)

2020 Gaia Estate Agiorgitiko, PDO Nemea, Peloponnese Greece, ABV 14%

A pioneer in the modern Greek wine industry, Gaia Estate was established in 1994. The wine is sourced from low-yielding Agiorgitiko vines on southwesterly slopes. It is of natural fining and no filtration and was matured in French oak casks for 12 months. This red is simply stunning – sweet, serious and velvety. Great depth with black and red fruits with powerful and smooth tannins. A full body top red not just from Gaia Estate but in our opinion, the whole of Greece. (€35, Photiades Distributors)

2020 Pavlides Estate, Emphasis Syrah, Macedonia, Drama, ABV 15%

This northern Greek Syrah benefits from 14 months in French oak. It has a deep red colour with bright purple hues. Complex aromatic nose where the primary aromas of the variety dominate with notes of small red fruits combined with botanical characters like basil, thyme and hints of vanilla and coffee. Rich and balanced mouth, robust structure that gives great durability. Attractive and long-lasting aftertaste. (€30, Photiades Distributors)

2021 Ktima Tselepos, Kokkinomylos, Merlot, PGI Tegea, Abv 14.5%

If you considers the Merlot variety of simple and light for beginners in red wine, Kokkinomylos Tselepos will easily change their opinion. This beautiful, Greek premier Merlot is sourced from ripe and aromatic grapes. The wine was aged for 15 months in new oak. Deep red colour with a rich velvety texture. Aromas of ripe red fruits with vanilla and chocolate. Smooth tannins and a long finish characterise this round, well-structured wine that can be cellared for 10 to 15 years. (€29, WineVault)

2019 Karamolegos Mavrotragano, PGI Cyclades, Abv 13.5%

Mavrotragano was brought back from extinction and has become one of the most exotic red varieties of Greece. Matures in oak barrels for 24 months. Solid, bright red colour with complex aromatic bouquet with red forest fruit, red fruit jam, notes of minerality, bitter chocolate, tobacco, wild herbs and pungent spices. Well-structured and very good body, excellent, soft and round tannins that show how the future will be great. Fruity and long-lasting aftertaste. (€43.50, Bottles Wine & Spirit)

2021 Douloufakis Winery Aspros Lagos, Cabernet Sauvignon, PGI Crete, Abv 14%

A new world-style wine, aged in French oak barrels for 12 months and then rest in the bottle. Dark purple colour, with an intense aromatic character, a full nose in which rich aromas of black fruit, spices, pepper, mint, black pepper, chocolate and touches of a good barrel are dominant. Full, fleshy mouth sense, with rich flavour, rich and long texture and very good tannins. (€18, WineVault)

2021 Thymiopoulos Alta Red, Naoussa PDO, Greece, Abv 12.5%

Thymiopoulos is the man who touched the tough red variety of Xinomavro with his magic stick and transformed it. He radically altered the Xinomavro winemaking profile and style.

The tannins are ‘tamed’ through a slow and gentle maceration and ageing in large oak barrels for right months. This wine has a cool climate character and despite being light, it has substance, thus showing off the power and energy of the mountainous terroir. It has beautiful floral and sweet cherry-like aromas, that also include tomato and truffle scents, the latter found in wines of top terroirs. A cool climate red wine that is produced from grapes grown in extreme conditions. That with only 12.5% alcohol it expresses so much flavour gives Xinomavro another dimension. (€13, Bottles Wine & Spirit)

2022 Dalamara Xinomavro, PDO Naoussa, ABV 13.5%

Light ruby colour in the glass, the nose with ripe plum and the typical tomato puree of Xinomavro following. There is black cherry and raspberry combined with cinnamon and allspice while tobacco and sage herbal notes appear gradually as the wine breaths. Medium body with slightly dry tannins, the lively acidity refreshes the palate and gives vitality to the fruit. (€20, My Vine Merchants)

2019 Ktima Kyr Yianni, Ramnista, PDO Naoussa, ABV14%

Deep ruby. Intense smoke- and spice-accented cherry and dark berry aromas are complemented by hints of woodsmoke, and liquorice. At once sweet and penetrating on the palate, offering densely packed black raspberry and floral pastille flavours and a touch of succulent herbs. The wine closes smooth and very long, with resonating spiciness and subtle, harmonious tannins. (€20, Cava Dionysion)

george kassianos
Georgios Kassianos is the Cyprus Mail's wine writer. A sommelier, he is passionate about wine, a wine world traveller and experience lifestyle connoisseur

