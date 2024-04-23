April 23, 2024

Amalthea corridor ‘awaiting Gaza pier’

By Jonathan Shkurko00
aid supply ship from cyprus reaches gaza coast but weather slows delivery
World Central Kitchen barge loaded with food heading to the Gaza coast along the Amalthea corridor

The government is “eagerly awaiting the completion of the construction works of the port in Gaza by the US” so that the Amalthea humanitarian aid mission can resume, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday.

Speaking on his arrival at the Employers and Industrialists Federation (OEV) general assembly, Christodoulides also added that works at the port in Gaza are “at a very advanced stage.

“We are awaiting the completion of the work by the US, so that the humanitarian aid mission to Gaza, which, after recent developments is needed now more than ever, can resume,” he said.

“However, we are not the ones building the port, it is the US. But I can guarantee, they are at a very advanced stage.

“As soon as we are informed that the work has been completed, we will proceed in cooperation with our partners, the EU, the US of course, and the UAE, in the humanitarian aid mission.”

