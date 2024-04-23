April 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bill over Turkish Cypriot properties faces delays

By Antigoni Pitta00
Ibrahims Khan in Paphos where there is a large proportion of Turkish Cypriot properties
File photo

The completion of the bill for the management of Turkish Cypriot assets will be delayed as the government has not carried out a public consultation, House refugee committee chair Nikos Kettiros said on Tuesday.

Speaking after the committee’s session, Kettiros said deputies continued the debate on the matter, with all interested parties weighing in on the legislation that has been submitted for the management of Turkish Cypriot assets.

Some of the many points of view, he said, related to subdivision, subletting, property management by natural and legal persons and others.

He said that most of the relevant organisations raised the question of the public consultation, which, as they pointed out, has not been carried out as it should have.

They said that former interior minister Nicos Nouris had informed them about the bill but did not ask for their views as part of the public consultation. Instead, he told them they would be contacted in the future about the matter, which never happened.

As a result, Kettiros said the committee asked for the completion of the public consultation, “so that in the future we can avoid constitutional issues regarding the legislation.

“The delay that will occur is borne by the executive power, as it has not gone through with the public consultation,” he said.

 

