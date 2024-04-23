April 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCryptocurrenciesSponsored Content

Injective partners with Jumbo, Solana investors show interest in NuggetRush NFT gaming platform

By CM Guest Columnist01
nugget
TLDR:
  • Injective has partnered with Jumbo to expand the access of web3 technologies to emerging markets like Africa and Latin America. 
  • Solana’s price has dropped 16.7% to a weekly low of $124.69, raising concerns among investors. 
  • NuggetRush crypto mining game brings new utility to NFTs. 

Injective has teamed up with Jumbo to extend the reach of web3 technologies to new markets such as Africa and Latin America. Meanwhile, the Solana coin has seen a 16.7% price drop, reaching a weekly low of $124.69. 

As a result, Solana investors are moving to a new DeFi project called NuggetRush. NuggetRush is a crypto mining game that has integrated NFTs into its gaming platform, giving it different uses.

>> Buy NuggetRush Now <<

NuggetRush (NUGX) integrates NFTs into its mining game 

NuggetRush (NUGX) is launching a gaming platform that combines play-to-earn features, NFTs, and blockchain technology. In this game, players take on the role of miners who explore lands in search of minerals, gaming assets, and trending NFTs.

Among the various NFTs available on the NuggetRush platform, the RUSHGEM NFTs are the most searched for. This is due to their real-world value that can turn those who find them into millionaires. 

Players can exchange these NFTs for actual gold on NuggetRush’s marketplace. After this is done, NuggetRush will ship the gold directly to the player’s address. These features make NuggetRush the best DeFi project for players who want to accumulate wealth. 

However, only those who have NuggetRush’s native token, NUGX, can access the game and search for these NFTs. The good news is that the NUGX token is now available on Uniswap at a listing price of only $0.020. Given its growth potential, NUGX has been tipped to hit $0.50 this quarter, making it one of the best cryptos to buy now.

>> Buy NuggetRush Now <<

Injective (INJ) collaborates with Jambo to expand Web3 and DeFi technologies 

Injective (INJ) has announced a new partnership with Jambo, a mobile service provider focused on web3 technologies. The announcement revealed that this collaboration aims to bring DeFi and Web3-based tools to improve economies in Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Africa through Jambo’s JamboPhones.

This means that users will be able to access different Injective decentralized applications (dApps) via JamboPhones. Such a move will bring millions of users to Injective’s ecosystem, which could increase the usage of its native token, INJ.

Solana (SOL) drops 16.7%, falling as low as $124

After the latest crypto crash, top coins like Solana (SOL) have left investors and traders worried about its next price move. The altcoin was expected to soar past its current all-time high of $260.06 during the March rally.

However, bulls could only push Solana’s price as high as $204.18. Data from CoinMarketCap shows the altcoin price is exchanging hands at the $140 range. It has been fluctuating between $124.69 and $174.34 in the past week after dropping 16.7%. Yet, analysts expect Solana’s price to rise once sentiment in the market improves.

In conclusion

Injective and Jambo are bringing Web3 to new markets like Africa and Latin America using the JamboPhone. Meanwhile, NuggetRush has taken a unique approach to NFTs, giving them different uses in its mining game. This makes its NFTs the best NFTs to invest in right now.

Visit the NuggetRush Website

 

 

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed DisclaimerViews and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Chief Scientist accompanies Paphos students in Egypt

Souzana Psara

Cypriot real estate analytics firm acknowledged by Deloitte

Souzana Psara

Where king dollar is causing pain the most

Reuters News Service

Tech summit to spotlight Cyprus’ ICT progress

Souzana Psara

Shipping Deputy Minister in China for ship naming ceremony

Souzana Psara

Childhood bullying: forms, signs and how to help victims

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign