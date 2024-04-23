April 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Over 30 artists take a look at the environment

Photo: Adonis Philippides

An environmental art exhibition is in the works, preparing to welcome the public to a location in Limassol. The second edition of the exhibition RE:SOURCE is put together by the non-profit charity City Friends Club in collaboration with the curatorial team ARTNOW, and will feature over 30 Cyprus and international artists. Mark your calendars for May 17-21 as the showcase presents art and parallel activities at The Warehouse by ITQuarter.

With just one month to go until the exhibition opens its doors, organisers have announced the selected participating artists. Taking part are Maria Trillidou, Olga Kornilova, Luna Bekdache, Anastasia Krivenko, Kelly Norman, Tatiana Vasilyeva, Xenia Zorpidou, Elizabeth Nenarokov, Notavailable, Aleksandr Bgantsev, Daria Fetisova, Fanos Avouris, Anastasia Golovina, Anastasia Suvorova, Andreas Kalli, Zarema Khalilova, Natalia Maltseva, Anna Gorlach, Thekla Papadopoulou, Dimitris Agapiou, Ekaterina Shcherbakova, Nevin El Nadi, Art Group COLLAPSE, Konstantina Achilleos & Tuomas Venalainen, Nina Soumarak, Lubov Myasnikova, Natalia Rodkina, Lilia Li-Mi-Yan & Katherina Sadovsky.

With a green focus and environment as a theme, the exhibition is organised with an educational mission to explore the artistic vision of the nature-human bond in response to trash pollution and to promote direct actions to tackle the environmental emergency.

The artworks to be presented at RE:SOURCE 2.0 will include a wide range of mediums, including painting, sculpture, installation, photography and video art. With ceramics, burned trees, stones, textiles, plastic bags, shells, and other materials artists will connect the visitors with the natural world. What’s more, the educational programme of the exhibition will be enriched by lectures, quests for kids and adults, and a series of creative workshops, all aimed at strengthening the message of the show.

 

RE:SOURCE 2.0

Group exhibition with local and international artists on the nature-human bond in response to trash pollution. May 17-21. The Warehouse by ITQuarter, Limassol. 11am-7pm. www.cityfriends.clubwww.artnow-agency.com

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

