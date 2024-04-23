April 23, 2024

Renovations begin on Alektora mosque

By Tom Cleaver00
img 7196
The mosque in Alektora

Renovations work began on Monday at the abandoned mosque in the village of Alektora, in the Limassol district.

The work’s commencement was announced by the bicommunal Technical committee on cultural heritage’s Turkish Cypriot co-chairman Ali Tuncay, and is being carried out with the technical support of the United Nations Development Programme and European Union funding.

Alektora, also known in Turkish as Gokagac, was almost exclusively inhabited by Turkish Cypriots until the outbreak of intercommunal violence in the 1960s.

The village’s earliest mosque had been constructed in 1849 but had fallen into disrepair by the end of the 19th century.

The current mosque was completed in 1931 and was most recently worked on in 2004 by the Limassol district authorities.

image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

