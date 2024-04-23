April 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Shipping Deputy Minister in China for ship naming ceremony

By Souzana Psara00
shipping minister
Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis

Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis on Tuesday set off on a visit to Guangzhou, China, in order to partake in the naming ceremony of the newly built cargo ship ‘AAL Limassol‘, which is owned by AAL Shipping, a subsidiary of the Schoeller Holdings group, under the leadership of Heinrich Schoeller.

In conjunction with this event, AAL Shipping is renowned for its expertise in project cargo shipping and has been a prominent player in the industry for over 25 years. The company specialises in managing breakbulk, heavy lift, and project cargo, particularly catering to sectors like renewables, energy, and construction.

Additionally, Schoeller Holdings is intricately involved in ship management through Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM), which offers comprehensive maritime services worldwide.

CSM boasts extensive experience and capabilities in managing a diverse fleet of vessels across various sectors of the shipping industry.

Moreover, the cargo ship ‘AAL Limassol’ has been constructed to the highest modern environmental standards and will be registered in the Register of Cyprus Ships, underscoring Cyprus’ commitment to sustainability in shipping.

During her visit, Hadjimanolis will also meet with the President of COSCO Bulkers. Furthermore, she will engage in a series of meetings with shipowners, executives of shipping companies, financial institutions, and shipyards.

These interactions are integral to the broader strategy to promote and strengthen the Register of Cyprus Ships and, by extension, the Cyprus shipping sector as a whole.

The overarching goal of these efforts is to attract more shipping companies to Cyprus and encourage more vessels to register under the Cyprus flag.

cropped psara.jpg
Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

