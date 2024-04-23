April 23, 2024

Woman arrested for interfering in hotel theft investigation

Police in Paphos arrested a 19-year-old on Monday woman to facilitate investigations regarding a case of alleged intervention in a police inquiry.

According to police spokesperson Michalis Nicolaou, a 30-year-old man was arrested last Friday and remanded for four days within the framework of an investigation into a string of thefts at a hotel in Paphos.

On Monday, one of the hotel directors told the police that the 19-year-old, who is reportedly acquainted with the man arrested previously, attempted to influence him to give testimony to the authorities that would exonerate him of any wrongdoing.

Based on this information, an arrest warrant was issued against her for interfering in a police investigation. She is currently in custody and awaiting remand, according to Nicolaou.

The 30-year-old was arrested after three electronic room entry cards were found in his shoulder bag on Friday, while a search at his residence revealed four more electronic room entry cards, a safe containing some gold and a small quantity of cannabis.

Both the safe and the entry cards were identified as property of the hotel by its director.

The Paphos police and drug squad unit are conducting the investigations.

