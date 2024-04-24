April 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus dust ‘will not be as bad as in Greece’

By Tom Cleaver01
african dust covers the city of athens
A man makes his way at a hill as African dust from the desert of Sahara covers the city of Athens,

Levels of dust in Cyprus’ atmosphere are not expected to reach the levels seen in Greece in recent days, the met office said on Wednesday.

“Some of the [dust] cloud seen over Greece will make its way towards our region, it will not be near the levels seen in Greece,” a met office representative told the Cyprus Mail.

He added that levels of dust in Cyprus’ atmosphere are expected to increase through Wednesday evening and Thursday, but that the dust is expected to dissipate and air quality will improve on Friday.

The skies above Athens and other parts of Greece had turned orange on Tuesday, as a dust cloud blown northwards from the Sahara blanketed the country’s south.

Athens Observatory weather research director Kostas Lagouvardos said the dust cloud created “one of the most serious episodes of dust and sand concentrations since 2018”.

Earlier on Wednesday, the health ministry advised people to “avoid activities and physical exercise outdoors” while dust levels are elevated, and “minimise where possible the amount of time spent outside”.

They added that those who do venture outdoors should “wear a protective mask covering their mouth and nose with a dust filter, or, alternatively, a wet wipe.”

They also said that people should avoid smoking and should visit their nearest accident and emergency department if they begin to cough up phlegm, suffer from difficulties in breathing, or experience other symptoms associated with dust.

In addition, they pointed out that “high risk groups of people”, including people with respiratory problems, heart disease, people with immune system deficiencies, and children and people over 65 years old, may be more likely to display symptoms and suffer more acutely from the increased dust levels.

 

 

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Another report to be filed against auditor-general

Andria Kades

Woman ‘fails to run as MEP’ as she had not registered to vote

Tom Cleaver

Kition blasts transport minister over Larnaca project

Iole Damaskinos

Tatar’s new palace a ‘symbol of strength of north’s democracy’

Tom Cleaver

Fire in Limassol forest

Andria Kades

Restaurant review: Kiku Asian, Paralimni

Andreas Nichola
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign