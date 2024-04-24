April 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Easter stipend increased by €60

By Andria Kades013
The cabinet meeting on Wednesday

The Easter stipend for low-income pensioners will increase to €250, President Nikos Christodoulides announced on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting.

He specified the measure would be very important for almost 14,000 low-income pensioners.

The stipend will go up from €190 to €250.

Christodoulides underlined the decision was taken in line with measures to combat increasing prices.

The president also said that he convened a cabinet meeting for Monday afternoon, calling on each minister to present an overview of the core issues and measures they are taking.

“I want you to be well prepared for your presentation. That’s why the meeting will take place in the afternoon, so there is time for each person to present.

“Those of you who will be away must send the necessary material.”

On the Recovery and Resilience plan, Christodoulides said the payment request for the second and third tranche of funding have been submitted.

“I want to see where the other milestones are because there must not be any delay on the issue.”

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

Hellenic Bank reportedly close to insurance company acquisition

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Project to align higher education with job market — 13,000 businesses to take part

Kyriacos Nicolaou

The ticking time bomb to poor health

CM Guest Columnist

Coordinated action to combat illegal fireworks, smuggling ahead of Easter

Iole Damaskinos

International theatre festival opens next week

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign