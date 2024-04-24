April 24, 2024

Greek music stars to play Cyprus

It is almost time to start looking ahead to the summer months when all sorts of exciting events happen. Festivals, fiestas and concerts are on the horizon and some musicians from the Greek scene have already announced their performances in Cyprus.

Arriving first on the island to bring a taste of cheerful summer vibes is the pop-reggae band Locomondo. To celebrate 20 years of concerts, Locomondo are touring Greece to share their music and will reach Cyprus on May 25 for a groovy party in Larnaca. The Municipal Stadium in Pyrga will welcome Locomondo lovers to enjoy the band’s greatest hits.

As June arrives, more concerts by Greek and Cypriot musicians will follow. On June 7 and 8, Alkinoos Ioannides and his band will present two iconic concerts in Nicosia and Limassol. Their repertoire will feature beloved songs by the Cypriot musician, unique covers and improvised musical gems. Their first stop will be at the Lakatamia Amphitheatre on June 7 before heading to Curium Theatre on the following evening.

Towards the end of June, the popular Greek singer Giannis Kotsiras will perform on the island, joined by Myrto Vasileiou and Demetra Mboulouzou. Kotsiras and his band will entertain fans in Dali on June 26 performing his classic pieces, best hits and favourite songs from the Greek folk music scene.

Before June ends, two big names in the Greek music world will join forces for two shows in Cyprus. Giorgos Dalaras and Alkistis Protopsalti, friends and collaborators for many years, will present their Duo Fones, Me Mia Kardia concert, accompanied by ten distinguished musicians on stage. Sharing their music with Cyprus fans, their first concert will take place at the cultural stage of the Tamasos bishopric in Episkopeio on June 28 before entertaining those in Limassol at the Municipal Garden Theatre Marios Tokas on June 29. The summer is bound to welcome more concerts and outdoor music parties as we move down the cultural agenda. Stay tuned for more events!

 

Locomondo

Greek reggae band performs live. May 25. Pyrga Municipal Stadium, Larnaca. 9.30pm. €15. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Alkinoos Ioannides

Concert by Cypriot musician and his band. June 7. Lakatamia Amphitheatre, Nicosia. June 8. Curium Theatre, Limassol. 9pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Giannis Kotsiras

Concert by Greek singer. June 26. Dali Municipal Amphitheatre, Nicosia. 9pm. www.ticketmaster.cy

Duo Fones, Me Mia Kardia

Concert by Giorgos Dalaras and Alkistis Protopsalti. June 28. Diócesis de Tamasos y Orinis, Episkopeio. June 29. Municipal Garden Theatre Marios Tokas, Limassol. 9pm. www.ticketmaster.cy

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

