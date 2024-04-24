April 24, 2024

Police arrest man for Tala warehouse burglary

Police in Paphos arrested a 39-year-old man on Tuesday, for an investigated case of burglary and theft from a warehouse in Tala.

According to the police, on Saturday a 30-year-old permanent resident reported the burglary of his warehouse from which various tools valued at €1,600 euros were stolen.

During the investigation testimony was secured against a 35-year-old woman who was arrested on Monday. and brought before the Paphos district court on Tuesday to receive a two day custody order.

Further investigations revealed the possibly involvement of the second 39-year-old suspect in the case. The man was arrested at 3:30pm and when questioned allegedly confessed to the burglary and handed over the stolen property.

Following this, police released the 35-year-old woman without being accused in writing. 

