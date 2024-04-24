April 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
SportTennis

Sinner not heaping pressure on himself with top ranking in sight

By Reuters News Service00
atp masters 1000 monte carlo masters
Italy's Jannik Sinner is ranked second in the world

World number two Jannik Sinner can close in on Novak Djokovic at the top of the world rankings by lifting the Madrid Open title but the in-form Italian said he is not putting any extra pressure on himself after a superb start to the season.

With Djokovic skipping the Masters tournament to stay in top shape for the Grand Slams and the Olympic Games, Australian Open champion Sinner would pick up 1,000 points and move to within 330 of the Serb if he wins his fourth trophy of 2024.

“I don’t want to put pressure on myself. I’m living a very positive moment, winning a lot of matches, I just try to keep going like this,” Sinner, who has lost only two of his 27 matches this year, told reporters.

“In my mind, I know that I can and have to improve if I want to win more. I’m searching for new opportunities and I feel like that every tournament I play, there can be a good opportunity to show that my level has raised.

“Showing what I’ve improved … that’s for sure something I’d like to do here. This is a new opportunity, new tournament and we’ll see how it goes.”

Defending Madrid champion Carlos Alcaraz said Sinner was the man to beat ahead of the May 26-June 9 French Open Grand Slam.

“He’s dangerous. He’s the best player in the world right now,” world number three Alcaraz said.

“I think (some people) think his tennis doesn’t suit well to the clay, but he’s had results on clay as well.

“He can win every tournament he goes to, and obviously I’m fighting with him and Novak to be number one. I’m trying to stay there, but honestly it’s going to be difficult.”

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Klopp counts on cool heads to win Merseyside derby

Reuters News Service

Greek police arrest members of criminal group linked with sports violence

Reuters News Service

Reaction to FA Cup semi win a disgrace, says Ten Hag

Reuters News Service

London Marathon sets event record with more than 53,000 finishing

Reuters News Service

Arsenal boosted by win but Chelsea will be tough opponents, says Arteta

Reuters News Service

Inter secure Serie A title in heated Milan derby

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign