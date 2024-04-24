April 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Hot and hazy

By Staff Reporter00
Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot, with episodes of dust. Temperatures will rise to 36C inland, 32C on the north and west coasts, 30C on the east and south coasts and 29C in the higher mountains. Winds will be north- to south-easterly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort and at times strong, up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough. 

Overnight will remain partly cloudy with temperatures dropping to 17C inland and 19C on the coast and in the higher mountains. Winds will remain north- to southeasterly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will remain slightly rough. 

Thursday, Friday and Saturday remain partly cloudy mainly with temperatures remaining high through Thursday and a drop is expected for Friday.

