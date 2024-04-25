April 25, 2024

Cyprus Mail
SportTennis

Djokovic mulls going without coach after 20 years as a pro

By Reuters News Service01
atp masters 1000 monte carlo masters
The 24-time Grand Slam title-winner ended a five-year partnership with Croatian coach Goran Ivanisevic last month following his third-round exit at Indian Wells

World number one Novak Djokovic is considering going without a coach after 20 years in professional tennis, the Serb said after receiving the top men’s honour at the Laureus awards.

The 24-time Grand Slam title-winner ended a five-year partnership with Croatian coach Goran Ivanisevic last month following his third-round exit at Indian Wells.

He had former doubles world number one Nenad Zimonjic with him at the Monte-Carlo Masters earlier this month, but the 36-year-old is pondering whether to navigate this late stage of his tennis career by himself.

“I am considering whether I should or shouldn’t have the coach,” Djokovic said on Monday. “I had a really good time with Zimonjic… we’re talking about continuing. Let’s see, I’m going to make the decision in the next period.”

“It’s not like I think I don’t need a coach at all. I think there’s always value in having that quality team… But I think I’m in the stage of my career where I can afford to maybe think having no coach is also an option.”

Djokovic also confirmed that he will skip the Madrid Open. “I’m preparing my body to be ready particularly for Roland Garros, Wimbledon, Olympic Games and U.S. Open. That’s the most important block of the year for me.

“I’m intending on playing in Rome. This year has been a bit different for me, the start – I’m still finding my best level of tennis. Hopefully that can still come in Roland Garros,” he said.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Haaland to miss Brighton game but Guardiola says injury not serious

Reuters News Service

Liverpool open talks with Feyenoord over coach Slot

Reuters News Service

Pochettino frustrated by Chelsea’s inconsistency after thrashing

Reuters News Service

US Justice Department to pay survivors of Nassar abuse $138m

Reuters News Service

Sinner not heaping pressure on himself with top ranking in sight

Reuters News Service

Klopp counts on cool heads to win Merseyside derby

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign