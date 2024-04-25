April 25, 2024

Limassol traffic camera system set to expand operations

By Jonathan Shkurko01
Starting from next Monday, the traffic camera system in Limassol will extend its operations with the activation of five fixed cameras at two additional locations, aiming to reduce serious and fatal road collisions.

Specifically, three cameras have been installed at the intersection of Vasileos Georgiou Avenue and Christaki Kranou Street, which will monitor violations related to running red lights, crossing white lines, and exceeding the speed limit.

Additionally, two more cameras will monitor the same violations at the junction of Archbishop Makarios III Avenue and 28th October Avenue.

Mobile cameras are already used to monitor speed in the Limassol district, while fixed cameras are already installed at the eight different locations.

