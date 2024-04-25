April 25, 2024

May 1 a public holiday, minister insists

By Tom Cleaver00
Υπουργός Εργασίας – Δηλώσεις για τ
Labour Minister Yiannis Panayiotou

May 1 is a public holiday, Labour Minister Yiannis Panayiotou insisted on Thursday.

He said the day remains a holiday for all workers, “regardless of whether the day falls within ten days of Easter.”

He said that in accordance with the relevant laws, therefore, all shops should remain closed on the day.

He added, “therefore, in the event that shop employees are called into work on the day in question, they must be paid overtime at a rate of double their hourly wage in addition to their normal salary.”

 

