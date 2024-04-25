April 25, 2024

Police still searching for attempted murder suspects

By Gina Agapiou04
3
Nicosia police are continuing investigations to identify the perpetrators of the attempted murder of a 34-year-old man, which took place on the Paleochori – Anthoupolis road, police spokesman Christos Andreou said on Thursday.

The 34-year-old victim remains hospitalised in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit of the Nicosia general hospital, Andreou told the Cyprus News Agency.

He added that several people have been brought in for questioning as part of the investigations.

Investigators spent several hours yesterday in the area where the attempted murder took place, to locate witnesses that may help the investigative work.

Some evidence was taken from the scene, which has already been sent for scientific examination, while police are also looking into CCTV camera material in an attempt to identify the perpetrators.

The incident came to light on Tuesday afternoon following reports of a shooting on the Paleochori – Anthoupoli road. Officers rushed to the scene for examinations, where they found the victim, a 34-year-old man, who was transported by ambulance to the Nicosia General Hospital.

Information indicates that the victim was on a large capacity motorcycle with the perpetrators following him on a scooter type motorcycle.

At a certain juncture, the assailants slowed down and fired three shots at the victim, one of which struck him in the neck.

 

 

