April 25, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman caught drunk driving on the opposite lane of highway

By Jonathan Shkurko023
A 42-year-old woman was found driving on the opposite lane on the Paphos-Limassol highway on Wednesday afternoon, allegedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

According to Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Nicolaou, at around 3.45pm on Wednesday, police were alerted of a vehicle moving on the Paphos-Limassol highway towards Limassol but driving in the opposite direction.

The vehicle was intercepted five minutes later by a traffic patrol car.

An initial test found the alcohol level in the 42-year-old woman’s system was 82µg, exceeding the permissible limit of 22µg.

Additionally, a narcotest carried out by police officers reportedly yielded positive results.

The woman was taken to the Paphos police station, where she was formally charged in writing to appear in court at a later date.

Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

