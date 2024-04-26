April 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ambulance crashes into two cars

By Staff Reporter00
ambulans
The Ambulance [Kibris Manset]

An ambulance crashed into two cars in northern Nicosia on Thursday afternoon.

The ambulance was driving with its lights flashing and its sirens blaring when it entered the opposite lane of traffic.

It then collided head-on with two cars which were travelling in the opposite direction.

Three people were injured as a result.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

National council to convene

Tom Cleaver

Today’s weather: 30 degrees and a lot of dust

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Ormidia fishing shelter upgraded, government pledges support

Gina Agapiou

National Betting Authority warns against illegal online betting

Elias Hazou

Parliament passes law for prepaid mobile user identification

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign