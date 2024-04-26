April 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Firework licences revoked until further notice

By Tom Cleaver03
fireworks 532745 1280

All firework licences have been revoked and no new firework licences will be issued until further notice, it emerged on Friday.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, a spokesperson for the mines and quarries service said the decision had been made given the recent hot and dry weather.

The decision comes after Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou had called on Thursday for the licences to be revoked, saying “all this cannot be done in these weather conditions. Where we can control it, it must stop.”

Panayiotou was reacting to a large fire which broke out on Wednesday in the Ha Potami area, near the village of Kouklia in the Paphos district.

The fire had been caused by the launching of fireworks by a 49-year-old man who had obtained the relevant licence beforehand. He was arrested.

The fire burned between four and five hectares of grassland and wild vegetation and took almost four hours to bring under control.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Invest Cyprus to spearhead campaign to bolster country’s reputation

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Turkish Cypriots due in court for Limassol muggings

Nikolaos Prakas

First night of Ed Sheeran concert in Cyprus sold out, tickets only available for second show

Nikolaos Prakas

Legal service files case to suspend auditor-general (updated)

Tom Cleaver

Monks’ money laundering trial postponed

Nikolaos Prakas

Larnaca mayor livid at port developer

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign