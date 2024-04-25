April 25, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Late fire in Kouklia brought under control

By Jonathan Shkurko02199
fire 3
File photo

The large fire that broke out on Wednesday evening near the village of Kouklia, in the Ha Potami area of the Paphos district was brought under control around 11.50pm.

According to Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Nicolaou, the fire broke out at around 8pm and burned almost five hectares worth dry grass and wild vegetation.

Members of the Fire Service, the forestry department and the Game Fund were immediately rushed to the area to try to control the blaze. Strong winds in the area also endangered some villas at a nearby resort, but no damage to them was eventually reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, however it was reportedly caused by fireworks.

The fire was the second of the day, as the one raging since 9.50am on Wednesday in the Limassol state forest, between the villages of Vasas Kellakiou and Asgata, has been brought under control.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

Related Posts

Woman caught drunk driving on the opposite lane of highway

Jonathan Shkurko

Limassol traffic camera system set to expand operations

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus research centre spearheads medical diagnostics project

Kyriacos Nicolaou

What’s on this weekend

Eleni Philippou

Temperatures to soar to 37 degrees on Thursday

Jonathan Shkurko

Borrowers association calls for support against rising costs

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign