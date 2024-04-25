April 25, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos man arrested for launching fireworks which caused fire

By Tom Cleaver01
default
Preparations for a lambradjia (Easter bonfire) getting started where fireworks are also thrown (Christos Theodoirdes)

A 49-year-old man from Paphos was arrested on Thursday after having launched fireworks which caused a fire in the Ha Potami area, near the village of Kouklia.

Paphos police’s assistant operations director Michalis Nikolaou said the man had secured a licence to launch the fireworks from a hotel in the area, and that there had been testimonies that it was his fireworks which caused the blaze.

The fire had broken out shortly after 8pm on Wednesday, but was eventually brought under control by 11.50pm.

Nikolaou said the fire burned between four and five hectares of grassland and wild vegetation.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Exhibition looks at occupied history of Cyprus village

Eleni Philippou

Local elections: a focus on Larnaca upgrade

Jonathan Shkurko

Police still searching for attempted murder suspects

Gina Agapiou

Local elections:  Paphos prepares for fundamental changes

Tom Cleaver

Anastasiades seeks €2m in damages from ‘defamatory’ journalist

Jonathan Shkurko

Local elections: ex-shipping minister stands for Limassol district governor

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign