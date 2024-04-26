April 26, 2024

Guest recipes with LIDL food academy

Vegetarian pasta options

 

Spaghetti with Vegetarian Bolognese sauce

 For the sauce

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 tsp salt

1 clove of garlic

4 medium white mushrooms, finely chopped

275g soy mince

2 tbsp tomato paste

2 medium ripe tomatoes, finely chopped

1 stalk of celery, finely chopped

1 small carrot, finely chopped

150g white or rosé vegan wine

200g hot water

1 cinnamon stick

2 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp pepper

Fresh herbs (basil, thyme) for serving

2 tablespoons of sweet pepper flakes (chilli flakes)

250g spaghetti, boiled in hot salted water

 

In a medium saucepan, add the olive oil and sauté the onion with the salt. Once slightly caramelised, add the garlic and sauté for another minute.

Then add the mushrooms and sauté until wilted.

Next add the soy mince, tomato paste, tomatoes, celery and carrot.

Stir for a minute and add the wine. Allow to evaporate and add the hot water, cinnamon stick, oregano and pepper.

Half cover the pot and simmer until the carrot is cooked. Add more hot water if necessary.

When the sauce is cooked and thickened, add the fresh herbs and remove the cinnamon stick.

Serve with the cooked spaghetti.

Garnish with additional fresh herbs and sweet peppers.

 

 

guest2Orzo with Shrimps in the Oven

2 tbsp olive oil

1 medium onion thinly sliced

1 tbsp salt

200g orzo

250g peeled prawns, coarsely chopped

50 ml ouzo

150 ml white or rosé dry wine

1 large carrot, coarsely grated

2 tbsp tomato paste

½ litre warm water (or as needed)

250g tomato passata

1 tbsp brown sugar or honey

2 tbsp dried oregano or thyme

Pepper

 

Preheat the oven to 170C.

Sauté the onion with the salt in a pot with the 2 tbsp olive oil.

After it is well browned, add the orzo and mix.

Add the shrimp and saute for 1 minute.

Add the ouzo and extinguish with wine. Stir until the wine is reduced by half.

Add the hot water, carrot, tomato paste, tomato passata, sugar and pepper.

Empty the food into a pot or an ovenproof vessel, with the level of the liquid two fingers above the orzo.

Cover with greaseproof paper and foil and bake at 170 for half an hour.

After it is cooked, uncover and serve.

 

 

Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010. https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy/

