April 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man sentenced to five years for drug trafficking

By Jonathan Shkurko02
handcuffs 06
File photo

The Larnaca criminal court on Friday sentenced a 29-year-old man to five years in prison today after finding him guilty of drug trafficking.

A police statement said that “members of the drug squad Ykan stopped the 29-year-old in his car on a rural road in the Larnaca district on the afternoon of October 25.”

“After a search, two nylon packages containing cannabis, weighing a total of 1.6 kilogrammes, were found in his possession.”

The man was arrested by member of the Ykan squad, who also searched his house, where they found over ten nylon packages containing cannabis weighing a total of 269 grammes.

The case was registered for immediate trial before the Larnaca criminal court, which, after examining the evidence collected by the police and hearing the charges proposed by the public prosecution during the trial, found the 29-year-old guilty of drug possession with intent to supply and sentenced him to five years in prison.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

Related Posts

Cyprus-China maritime cooperation takes centre stage in Guangzhou

Souzana Psara

Household hazardous waste separation law incoming

Jean Christou

Oev announcement indicates imminent Amalthea departure (Updated)

Tom Cleaver

82-year-old shooter’s appeal for freedom rejected

Tom Cleaver

Smart City Project advances glass recycling with Green Dot

Staff Reporter

Firework licences revoked until further notice

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign