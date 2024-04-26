April 26, 2024

National council to convene

By Tom Cleaver02
ΠτΔ – Συμβούλιο Εθνικής Ασφάλειας
The National Security Council meeting on Sunday morning

The National Council is to convene on Friday morning, with President Nikos Christodoulides set to brief party leaders.

The government says the meeting will focus on the latest developments regarding the Cyprus problem and the results of the latest European Council meeting as regards relations between the European Union and Turkey.

On Tuesday, Christodoulides had refuted suggestions that the meeting had been called in response to criticism he had received in relation to the ongoing spat between auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides and the legal service.

“I do not convene the National Council because I’m criticised. Criticism is a daily phenomenon; it is welcomed and reinforced. I want to make that clear,” he said.

“I convened the National Council because the European Council has finished, and I want to inform the party leaders of what was discussed before the arrival in Cyprus of [United Nations envoy] Maria Angela Holguin.”

Holguin is set to return to Cyprus at the beginning of May; her third visit to Cyprus since being appointed as UN envoy on the island.

Her planned visit will come just weeks before the end of the completion of six months since she was appointed to the role of UN Envoy – the timeframe on which Ersin Tatar insists before her duties come to an end.

Opposition parties Disy and Akel have made repeated calls for Christodoulides to convene the National Council in recent weeks, in response to Christodoulides agreeing to UN proposals regarding the Cyprus problem.

Earlier this month, Disy MP Onoufrios Koullas had said “it is with great surprise that we heard the president announce UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres submitted proposals that he already accepted.”

Akel released a similar statement, calling on Christodoulides to “inform political parties over the content of [Guterres’] proposals which Christodoulides already accepted.”

The government had initially resisted calls for the National Council to be convened, with spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis saying a meeting would not be held until “the facts differ from the last National Council meeting.”

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

