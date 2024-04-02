April 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusCyprus Talks

Akel calls for National Council meeting

By Andria Kades015
national council
A former National Council meeting (Christos Theocharides)

Akel on Tuesday called on President Nikos Christodoulides to convene a National Council meeting and brief political parties over developments on the Cyprus problem.

In a statement, it referred to comments Christodoulides made a day earlier, when he said he accepted proposals put forth to him on the Cyprus problem by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Christodoulides expressed the hope the proposals would be met positively by Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, who will meet with Guterres on April 5 in New York.

“Akel calls on the president to convene a National Council meeting and inform political parties over the content of the UNSG’s proposals which Christodoulides already accepted.”

The party said the National Council is the place where political parties are briefed and there is an exchange of opinions over matters concerning the Cyprus problem.

 

cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

