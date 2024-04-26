April 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Nicosia performance celebrates International Jazz Day

By Eleni Philippou00
bud powell

On April 30, as the world celebrates International Jazz Day so will Cyprus. One local spot dedicated to sharing the beauty of the jazz, blues and live music scene will host a special performance at the end of April. Sarah’s Jazz Club in Nicosia will pay special tribute to the legendary pianist Bud Powell, welcoming some of the island’s best-known jazz figures to its stage.

Commenting on the establishment of the day, organisers say: “International Jazz Day was established by UNESCO’s General Conference in 2011 and it aims to raise awareness of the role of jazz as an educational tool and as a force for creativity and dialogue. It is a global event promoting peace and intercultural dialogue through jazz, with the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz and the International Jazz Day Foundation playing key roles in its organisation and promotion. The annual celebration of jazz music unites countries worldwide in highlighting its power to foster unity and understanding across diverse cultures.”

The local celebrations in Nicosia will come to life with the talented Workin’ Quartet featuring saxophonist Charis Ioannou, pianist Christos Yerolatsitis, bassist Kyriakos Kesta, and drummer Marios Spyrou, who are all well-known musicians on the local jazz scene. On the evening, they will perform scorching interpretations of Powell’s challenging and beautiful legacy who is considered to be a pioneer in the development of bebop music and jazz theory.

 

Tribute to Bud Powell

Live music with the Workin’ Quartet to celebrate International Jazz Day. April 30. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 9.30pm. €10-12. Tel: 95-147711

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

Related Posts

TV shows we love: Heartbreak High

Gina Agapiou

Spring festivals this weekend

Eleni Philippou

A diverse lineup of live music events this week

Eleni Philippou

How to express your creativity?

Eleni Philippou

Exhibition looks at occupied history of Cyprus village

Eleni Philippou

What’s on this weekend

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign