April 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

UK Cypriot enters London mayoral race as independent

By Nikolaos Prakas05
uk cypriot elections uk

UK Cypriot Andreas Michli has thrown his hat in as an independent candidate in London’s upcoming mayoral elections.

As described on his campaign page, “Michli is a proud father, health and fitness entrepreneur, businessman, campaigner, and lifelong Londoner.”

He is the founder of a gym in London, which during the Covid-19 lockdowns of 2020 was issued with over £120,000 in fines and ordered to close.

Michli refused, fought his case in court, and won with costs awarded.

“Since then, he has increasingly felt that London’s so-called leaders do not have the city’s best interests at heart – and now, the time has come to do something about it,” his website said.

Michli’s proposals for his candidacy are outlined in depth on his website and broken down into various sections.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

Government ramps up crackdown of undeclared work

Nikolaos Prakas

Christodoulides creates ‘political group’ for Cyprus problem

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus tourism “cannot do without foreign labour”

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Man sentenced to five years for drug trafficking

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus-China maritime cooperation takes centre stage in Guangzhou

Souzana Psara

Household hazardous waste separation law incoming

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign