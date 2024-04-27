Guidelines for logo size: What is the best logo size for social media and websites?

In hyper-competitive business domains, solid brand identity is crucial for brands to cut through the noise. Do you know what’s the most important thing for a brand to establish a strong identity? It’s the brand logo.

Logos for brands are like faces for people. People recognize brands with their logos. Plus, an appealing brand logo catches consumers’ attention, separates the brand from its competitors, makes a solid first impression, and fosters brand loyalty.

However, if it isn’t utilized correctly, it won’t be able to help brands in any way. So, creating a stunning and memorable logo isn’t always enough; one should also learn to present it in the best manner across various online and offline platforms. Therefore, businesses need to understand the importance of logo size.

Do you know the most suitable logo size for websites or social media platforms to increase their effectiveness? If not, this article is for you. This article will guide you through everything you need to know about logo sizes.

Let’s dive in straight away!

Logo size for your website

Websites must always be flawless. Brands must display everything perfectly to leave a solid impression on visitors. Otherwise, they may lose lots of leads and fail to elevate their brands. So, before uploading a logo to your website, optimize its size.

Here are some recommended sizes for brand websites:

For the header

According to many experts, 250×350 pixels is the perfect size for headers. Although there are no hard and fast rules, staying within this limit is better, as oversized logos don’t leave a great impression. They look unprofessional and ruin the user experience.

On the contrary, small logos don’t catch people’s attention, and users may think that they have landed on the wrong pages. In some cases, people don’t even recognize them. That’s why, as a brand owner, you must choose a header size that’s neither too big nor too short.

Perfect size for Favicon

Favicons are very important for digital presence. Favicons are small icons or emblems shown on the address bar. When people open multiple tabs, they recognize websites with their favicons. Also, when someone bookmarks a web page, it appears with the site name. Brands who want to foster their identity must use favicons.

However, they are comparatively much smaller than all other things. The ideal size for favicons are 16×16 and 32×32. Although the size is low, they must be easily recognizable. In this particular case, low size doesn’t mean low quality.

Best logo sizes for social media platforms

Brands must build a solid presence on all social media platforms. Social media is no longer a place to communicate with friends, family members, and like-minded people. Over time, it has transformed into a marketing platform. Millions of brands use social media for promotions and lead generation. So, you also need to create pages and profiles on all social media platforms and share different posts frequently.

However, not all social media platforms are the same. They are different in one way or another. Plus, the ideal profile and cover photo size are also different. Have a look at the best sizes for the most prominent social media platforms!

Facebook

For profile picture: 180×180 pixels

For cover photo: 820×312 pixels

LinkedIn

For profile photo: 400×400 pixels

For background photo: 1228×191 pixels

Twitter (X)

For profile photo: 400×400 pixels

For header photo: 1500×1500 pixels

Instagram

For profile photo: 110×110

Best tips to create and utilize brand logos

Create logo yourself

Remember that no one can paint your thoughts better than yourself. So, instead of hiring any random person to create a logo, design it yourself. For that, you can use an online logo maker. A modern online logo maker can help you quickly develop logos without much effort. Many logo makers provide tons of logo templates, editing utilities, and design elements to smooth the logo-creation process. And most importantly, they are effortless to use. So, capitalize on them and give your brand the face you want.

Remember the colour theory

When designing a brand logo, always consider the color theory. Generally, logos consist of multiple colors. However, when selecting the colors for your logos, analyze the color theory and check whether your chosen colors will look great. It can help if you choose the colors that look great together.

Try different variations of your logo

Once you have created a logo using an online logo maker, never stick to it and think it’s the best that you have got. Instead, try to get something better. For instance, if you have developed a technology logo, try to spruce it up with minor changes. For that, you can experiment with different colors and fonts. This practice can eventually help you get multiple options. Get a second opinion on it, and choose the one everyone likes.

Conclusion

In the last analysis, brand logos hold significant value regarding brand identity. However, creating a memorable and appealing logo is not always enough; logo size also matters a lot. Logo designs and sizes go hand-in-hand for more effectiveness. If you want to build a great brand identity, always optimize the logo sizes.