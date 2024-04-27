April 27, 2024

Cyprus Mail
FootballPremier LeagueSport

Liverpool’s slim title hopes fade further with 2-2 draw at West Ham

By Reuters News Service00
premier league west ham united v liverpool
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah looks dejected after the match

Liverpool’s slim Premier League title hopes faded further on Saturday when Michail Antonio’s late header earned West Ham United a deserved point with a 2-2 draw.

Liverpool, reeling from a 2-0 loss at Everton in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday, again conceded first when Jarrod Bowen nodded home shortly before halftime, his 20th goal of the season in his 200th game for the Hammers.

The Reds levelled three minutes after the restart through Andy Robertson before the ugliest of own goals, attributed to goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, put them ahead after 65 minutes. But Antonio ensured the hosts took something from the game when he met Bowen’s cross with a powerful header in the 77th minute.

Liverpool remain third on 75 points, one behind second-placed Manchester City, who have played two games fewer, and two behind first-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand and a much-superior goal difference. West Ham stay eighth on 49 points.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Nadal excited by prospect of partnering Alcaraz at Paris Olympics

Reuters News Service

Boris Becker to be discharged from bankruptcy

Reuters News Service

London Cypriot football team New Salamis to fold

Tom Cleaver

Man City humble Brighton to keep pressure on Arsenal

Reuters News Service

Red Bull respond to reports Newey wants out

Reuters News Service

Tevez discharged from hospital after chest pain

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign