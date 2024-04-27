April 27, 2024

Three cars destroyed by arson in Limassol

By Tom Cleaver00
fire engine
File photo

A total of three cars were destroyed by an arson attack in the car park of an apartment building in the Limassol village of Trachoni on Friday night.

Police believe the fire started in a car belonging to a 72-year-old man and spread to the other two which were destroyed, and a further two cars which also sustained damage.

They said the fire was started “maliciously, with the use of flammable material”.

The scene has been cordoned off by police, with their investigation into the matter ongoing. CCTV footage from local properties are being examined, and statements are being taken from the owners of the affected cars.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

