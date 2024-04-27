April 27, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: More heat and more dust

By Staff Reporter011
High temperatures and high concentrations of dust are expected to persist in Cyprus on Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 32 degrees Celsius inland, 30 degrees Celsius on the southeast and east coasts, 26 degrees Celsius on the southwest, west, and north coasts, and 21 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

In addition to the dust, cloud cover is expected to continue, with the possibility of light rain in the mountains.

Overnight, concentrations of dust are expected to heighten, with temperatures set to drop to 18 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts and 16 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Temperatures are expected to remain high through Sunday and the beginning of the week, with the possibility of light rain remaining in the mountains on Sunday and Monday.

Rain may spread on Tuesday, with the possibility of isolated storms inland and in the mountains.

