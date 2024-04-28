April 28, 2024

18 yr old arrested in Nicosia knife fight

Police on Sunday arrested an 18-year-old, suspected of injuring another teen with a knife during clashes in Nicosia overnight.

According to police, the young man was arrested for injuring another, carrying knives and illegal possession of drugs.

On Saturday night, police received a tip that there were young people fighting in a park in Nicosia.

At the scene, police discovered the 18-year-old with his vehicle and another 17-year-old boy, who was injured.

During checks on the older teen’s car, police found two knives and cannabis.

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment, while the older teen was arrested.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

