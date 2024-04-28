April 28, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Food and DrinkLife & Style

Baguette: French flourish in every bite

By CM Guest Columnist02
food short

The baguette is often seen as the essence of French culture. From the streets of Paris to global tables, it has become a culinary icon, with a history as rich and golden as its crust.

In 18th-century France Parisian bakers sought to redefine the art of bread-making as demands for a lighter, airier bread led to the birth of the baguette. Its name, meaning ‘stick’ or ‘wand’ in French, perfectly captures the bread’s slender form and graceful demeanour.

The baguette’s creation wasn’t just a matter of aesthetics but a response to societal changes. With the rapid urbanisation of Paris, smaller ovens in bakeries couldn’t accommodate the long fermentation times required for traditional round loaves. The baguette, with its quick preparation and baking, emerged as the solution to meet the demands of a bustling city.

The baguette’s journey extended beyond French borders, reaching far-flung corners of the globe, from artisanal bakeries from New York to Tokyo. The baguette became a symbol of sophistication, elevating ordinary meals to culinary experiences.

In the 20th century the baguette’s cultural significance reached new heights. Classic French films showed protagonists strolling along the Seine with a baguette tucked under their arms – a visual ode to the bread’s role in French identity.

In the 21st century, the baguette continues to hold its esteemed place on tables worldwide as bakers experiment with variations – from whole grain to gluten-free – while preserving the core principles of the baguette. Its adaptability to modern tastes showcases the bread’s timeless allure.

Every bite of a baguette is a taste of history – a journey from the narrow streets of Paris to the bustling avenues of global gastronomy. Whether accompanying a cheese platter in Provence or serving as the foundation for a New York-style sandwich, the baguette stands as a testament to the enduring romance between the French and their bread.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Rising Italian star shakes up Nicosia food scene

Jonathan Shkurko

Staples that should be in every wardrobe

CM Guest Columnist

Journeying through Feng Shui: Cyprus to China and beyond

Freda Yannitsas

Extreme balance: a contortionist’s story

Theo Panayides

Stanley versus Cyprus

Alix Norman

A minute with George Trousas Professional Guitarist, Teacher

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign