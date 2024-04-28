April 28, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Officer injured during Limassol protest

By Nikolaos Prakas01
paphos police 1
File photo

A police officer was injured at a demonstration in Limassol, leading to the arrested of ten people, police said on Sunday.

According to police, during a demonstration outside the Limassol police station, six men and four women appeared to have injured the officer.

The officer was taken to the Limassol General, where doctors determined that he had injuries to his pelvic area and his knee.

He was then later released, after receiving first aid.

The ten individuals were arrested, and police are continuing their investigation.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

18 yr old arrested in Nicosia knife fight

Nikolaos Prakas

Dust to linger on Sunday, with isolated rain expected later in the week

Staff Reporter

Auditor-general to object to his dismissal case in court

Tom Cleaver

Paphos village’s green award ‘an honour’

Tom Cleaver

Limassol theatre celebrates 25 years with special concert

Eleni Philippou

Von der Leyen to visit Cyprus on EU accession anniversary

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign