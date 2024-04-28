April 28, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Over a hundred migrants sent away from Cyprus this week

By Nikolaos Prakas01
migrants

Over a hundred migrants were sent back, police said on Sunday, after the individuals were found to be residing in Cyprus illegally.

According to police 181 people were returned to their home countries over the past week.

Since the beginning of 2024, 3,763 persons who were illegally residing in Cyprus have been deported or repatriated to their countries of origin.

cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

