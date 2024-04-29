April 29, 2024

60 people involved in fight in Astromeritis

By Tom Cleaver
A total of 60 people were involved in a fight in Astromeritis on Sunday night.

The fight began at around 9.30pm and two people were injured as a result, a spokesperson for the police told the Cyprus Mail.

Both were taken to hospital, with one refusing to be examined by doctors, and the other receiving first aid before being discharged.

The police investigation into the matter is ongoing.

More to follow

