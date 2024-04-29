April 29, 2024

Easter table: olive oil up 105.9 per cent

By Jonathan Shkurko036
Olive oil has gone up a whopping 105.9 per cent since last Easter, the Consumer Protection Service said on Monday reporting on “significant price increases” for essential Easter items.

The service’s price observatory collected prices from 87 different places selling fresh meat and 69 selling pre-made Easter meals from all districts on the island.

The largest increase was observed in the price of olive oil, up 105.9 per cent compared to last year. According to the observatory, olive oil, which was sold for €7.31 per litre last year, is now priced at €15.05.

The service also highlighted a significant increase in the price of lamb. A small local whole lamb is now sold for €11.79 per kilo, marking an increase of 10.67 per cent compared to last year.

Local lamb sold in pieces is now priced at €12.43 per kilo, marking an increase of 9.57 per cent compared to 2023, when it was sold at €11.34 per kilo.

More price increases affected are traditional Easter delicacies, such as ‘tsoureki’, which is sold for €5.31 for 300 grams this year, compared to €4.95 last year, marking an increase of 7.31 per cent.

Small increases were also observed in prices for ‘flaounes’, with savoury ones priced at €13.16 and sweet ones at €13.03, up from €12.76 and €12.81 last year respectively.

On the other hand, significant reductions were recorded in the prices for cucumbers, sunflower oil and, most notable, eggs.

A dozen eggs this year cost €2.89, down from last year’s €3.18. The price of village flour also marked a €6.83 per cent decrease, down to €1.33 from €1.42.

While there’s no direct comparison to last year, the prices of chocolate eggs this year is quite varied, according to the service, ranging from €7.17 to €16.96.

The service also stressed that the price observatory “does not intend to offer advice to customers”.

 

Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

