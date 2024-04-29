April 29, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Lavish reopening of Retail Village at Nammos Limassol

By Press Release01
Lavish reopening of Retail Village at Nammos Limassol April 2024

The opening of this season’s Retail Village at Nammos Limassol, at Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, took place on April 27, 2024 with great success.

The island’s ultimate destination for fashion lovers, featuring exclusive DIOR WOMENSWEAR and MENSWEAR, LORO PIANA, LOEWE and OFF-WHITE boutiques, saw distinguished guests enjoy a cosmopolitan atmosphere, unparalleled elegance and the infectious energy of The Gypsy Queens.

Fashion experts, influencers and representatives of the island’s business and social scene gathered at The Retail Village to discover the famous brands’ latest collections, as well as to enjoy a party that had it all: flowing champagne, delicious canapés, smiles and inimitable style.

DIOR displayed the iconic Toile de Jouy, one of the eternal symbols of the brand, in two new, original versions in the Dioriviera 2024 collection, with the Toile de Jouy Sauvage and Toile de Jouy Soleil motifs taking centre-stage in both clothing and accessories.

LORO PIANA presented its Spring Summer 2024 and Men & Ladies Summer Resort 2024 collections, with the former exploring the brand’s ties with Japan and the latter adding bohemian touches to the brand’s elegance.

Meanwhile, LOEWE once again combined craftsmanship with a sense of comfort in a playful, vibrant collection, and OFF-WHITE honoured the spirit of its pioneering founder with a black-and-white men’s collection and a feminine, dynamic women’s collection.

Lavish reopening of Retail Village at Nammos Limassol April 2024

The party that followed was accompanied by the melodies of The Gypsy Queens, the chic French pop group famed in celebrity circles for their covers of well-known standards, in their unique interpretive style.

The revelry continued at Nammos Limassol, which, for another year, is set to deliver authentic summer fun, thanks to its fine culinary creations, world-class cocktails by top mixologists, and an exciting programme featuring renowned artists from across the world.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Isystems Group inaugurates new Cyprus office

Press Release

Epic Easter offers running until May 12

Press Release

Intergenerational groups collaborate in UoL project

Press Release

American Academy Nicosia garners MSA accreditation

Press Release

Warsaw kick-off for OUC’s ‘Infotester4Education’ project

Press Release

Alphamega rewards shoppers with MasterChef tableware

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign