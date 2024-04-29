April 29, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man killed after being run over

By Staff Reporter00
ambulances

A 61-year-old man was killed by a car died while walking in Kokkinotrimithia, police said on Monday.

The man, Polycarpos Michael, was walking in Kokkinotrimithia around 10pm on Sunday night, when a 45-year-old hit him with his car.

Michael was taken to Nicosia general hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The 45-year-old was arrested, and after questioning was released.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

Cyprus wines for Easter Sunday

George Kassianos

82-year-old shooter likely ‘to be pardoned’

Tom Cleaver

Easter table: olive oil up 105.9 per cent

Jonathan Shkurko

Family marks 18th birthday of Turkish Cypriot femicide victim

Tom Cleaver

UN Cyprus envoy Holguin to meet EU Council president

Jonathan Shkurko

20 years since Green Line regulation adopted

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign