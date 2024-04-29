April 29, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Hot and dusty, showers expected

By Staff Reporter02
dusty mountains
Dust and haze expected to perist

Monday will be sunny with episodes of dust. Showers or a brief thunderstorm are expected in the mountains and possibly in the interior in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to 33C inland, 29C on the south, east and north coasts, 25C on the west coast, and 22C in the higher mountains. Winds will be initially variable and light, up to 3 Beaufort, later turning to moderate, 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Overnight be mostly clear with increased clouds expected bring showers, mainly on the north coasts. Temperatures will drop to 15C inland, on the west and north coasts, 17C on the south and east coasts, and  11C in the higher mountains. Winds will gradually turn north-westerly to north-easterly, light, up to 3 Beaufort, and the sea will remain calm to slightly rough.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see an exacerbation of dust episodes, while in the afternoon isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected, mainly on the mountains and inland.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

The future of LNG exports

Dr Charles Ellinas

Seven of 10 remanded in gangland attempted murder

Nikolaos Prakas

Over a hundred migrants sent away from Cyprus this week

Nikolaos Prakas

‘Lion of Limassol’ sets Guinness World Record

Jonathan Shkurko

Turkish Cypriot side says it is “painted” badly, despite denying chance of Cyprus talks

Nikolaos Prakas

Aid arrives in Ashdod and is headed for Gaza

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign