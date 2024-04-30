April 30, 2024

‘Encouraging outcomes’ discussed in ENI meeting

By Andria Kades00
President Nikos Christodoulides, receives the CEO of ENI, Claudio Descaltzi

President Nikos Christodoulides met with Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi in Nicosia on Tuesday, where they discussed prospects over gas findings.

According to government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis, the two reviewed the discoveries made in 2022 by Eni and its partner TotalEnergies of Cronos and Zeus, which led to the drilling of the Cronos 2 appraisal well in late 2023.

A production test in early 2024 “delivered excellent performances and increased volumes,” Letymbiotis said.

While the acquired data is still under study, the encouraging outcomes of the previous wells have been confirmed, he added.

During the meeting, Christodoulides and Descalzi discussed a shared fast-track approach that allowed the appraisal well to be drilled while evaluating multiple development scenarios.

“Highlights of the preferred solutions to efficiently meet domestic as well as regional and European energy priorities in the short and longer period have been outlined.”

Eni has been present in Cyprus since 2013. The company operates Blocks 2, 3, 6, 8 and 9, and has participating interests in Blocks 7 and 11.

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

