April 30, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Limassol delivers Easter ‘Love Packages’ to needy families

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Limassol, care package, 'love package' Easter store
Around 450 Easter 'love packages' were given to those in need

The Limassol municipality’s social grocery store has begun delivering around 450 Easter ‘love packages’ to people in need during these festive days.

Limassol Mayor Nikos Nicolaides, along with other mayoral candidates for the upcoming election, visited the social grocery store on Tuesday morning. “Limassol is a city with philanthropic sentiments, which is evidenced every time support is needed,” Nicolaides said.Easter 'love packages'

“We all have an obligation, whether as institutions or individuals, to stand by those in need of this support,” he continued, thanking the members of the municipality’s social welfare committee, the companies that responded to the call for donations, and especially the volunteers of the social grocery store “for their significant assistance.”

Furthermore, the head of the social welfare committee, Athena Spyrou, said that “as long as there is a need, the Limassol municipality and the social welfare committee will be here to help people until there is no one in need of assistance.”

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

Related Posts

Cyprus ‘will not be blackmailed’ over Larnaca marina

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus residents spent €1.39 billion on travel in 2022

Souzana Psara

Christodoulides ‘tried to prevent’ case against auditor-general

Tom Cleaver

An intimate look at the place of women

Sara Douedari

Anisur Rahman’s body repatriated back to Bangladesh

Andria Kades

Cyprus’ cash reserves to aid government amid global uncertainty

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign