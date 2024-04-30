April 30, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusEducation

Nicosia tourism board to participate in sustainability project

By Source: Cyprus News Agency06
ΠΑΡΑΛΙΑ fig tree bay ΠΡΩΤΑΡΑΣ ΓΑΛΑΖΙΑ ΣΗΜΑΙΑ
Protaras, Cyprus (file photo)

The Nicosia tourism development board (Etap) will play a central role in a ground-breaking initiative aimed at sustainable hospitality education across Europe, the company announced on Monday.

In a press release issued by the Nicosia chamber of commerce (Keve), it was announced that Etap is participating in a consortium in the “GreenHost” project, along with 18 others. Its proclaimed goals are to boost vocational excellence and foster management skills adapted for reducing the environmental footprint of the hospitality industry.

“The project is a unique opportunity to drive positive changes in the hospitality industry and create a more sustainable future for tourism,” Etap President Theodoros Kringou, said.

Etap Nicosia will work with partners from seven countries, including Greece, Bulgaria, Italy, Spain, Slovenia and Portugal, to promote innovation and sustainable tourism.

According to the press release, Etap will use its expertise and resources to develop and establish centres of professional excellence in partner countries.

The GreenHost Project is financed by the European Union with a total budget of €2,485,102 and a duration of 48 months from March 15, 2024 to March 14, 2028.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped cn.png
The CNA focuses its attention on events in Cyprus and on developments abroad that have some bearing on Cyprus

Related Posts

UK R&D may be worth far more than currently estimated

Reuters News Service

Today’s weather: Heat, dust and haze

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Boeing taps debt market to raise $10 billion

Reuters News Service

McDonald’s set for weak sales growth as US fast-food chains grapple with muted traffic

Reuters News Service

Health minister: Cyprus is speeding up cancer care

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign