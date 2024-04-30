April 30, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Pedalion Yachting in prestigious tie with Lilybaeum Yacht

By Press Release02
lilybaeum lorenzo 25 © salty dingo

Pedalion Yachting, a leading providerpedalion yachting logos 01 of maritime luxury in Cyprus, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Lilybaeum Yacht, the distinguished Italian shipyard. This exclusive agreement appoints Pedalion Yachting as the sole distributor of Lilybaeum boats in Cyprus, introducing a new era of sophisticated maritime elegance to the region.

Since its inception in 2021, Pedalion Yachting has carved a niche as the leading luxury yachting solutions provider on the island, operating from the prestigious Ayia Napa Marina. Recently honoured as the “Best Luxury Yacht Management Company in Cyprus for 2023” by the New York Luxury Lifestyle Awards, Pedalion Yachting continues to redefine the luxury boating experience.

The collaboration with Lilybaeum Yacht brings to Cyprus shores a fleet known for their harmonious design, cutting-edge technology, and high-performance capabilities. Each yacht is a testament to Italian craftsmanship, offering unparalleled style, sportiness, and comfort. Crafted by master craftsmen in the heart of the Mediterranean, these vessels are built with the finest materials and latest technologies, ensuring durability and timeless elegance.

“We are excited to partner with Lilybaeum Yacht, a name synonymous with quality and innovation in the boating world,” said Constantinos Papaloucas, Founder of Pedalion Yachting. “This partnership not only enhances our portfolio, but also aligns perfectly with our mission to offer unique, luxury maritime experiences tailored to the discerning tastes of our clients. It promises to enhance the yachting lifestyle in Cyprus, making luxury boating accessible to a wider audience of enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.”

Echoing this sentiment, Vincenzo Marco Pecorella, CEO of Lilybaeum, commented: “In Pedalion Yachting, we have found passionate and competent yachting professionals who are attentive to their customers’ needs, and able to offer a variety of collateral services to pamper the customer. And we strongly recognised ourselves in this way of working. Lilybaeum Yachts are perfectly suited for the Cyprus seas, bringing unparalleled design and performance that will undoubtedly shake the waters in the local yachting community.”

This new range of Lilybaeum yachts complements an already-diverse selection of high-end European yachts available through Pedalion, catering to various preferences and budgets.

Pedalion Yachting is dedicated to offering an unparalleled sea-faring lifestyle, ranging from comprehensive yacht management and maintenance, to bespoke charter experiences. This partnership underscores their commitment to providing all-inclusive solutions for those aspiring to indulge in the luxury of private yachting, along with opportunities to generate income through yacht chartering.

For more information, to schedule a viewing, or to inquire about ownership opportunities, please visit: www.pedalionyachting.com, or contact our team directly at: +357 7000 3307.

